Man in custody for making bomb threat in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been taken into custody after making a bomb threat near Idaho National Laboratory’s Willow Creek building on Fremont Ave.

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the parking lot and street outside the building.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride tells EastIdahoNews.com the suspect was located inside his vehicle and subdued with use of a bean bag. He was taken into custody by Idaho Falls Police.

A bomb dog is on scene. Police have done visual search of the vehicle and nothing looks threatening. They are working with the prosecutor’s office to get a warrant to search the vehicle.

The call came in at 8:55 a.m. The Willow Creek Building has not been evacuated and employees are not being turned away.

INL officials have not commented on the investigation, other than to say the police department is the lead agency. Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police, Idaho National Laboratory Protective Force Services responded to the scene.

Multiple roads in the area have been closed as police investigate the threat.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with new information when we receive it.

This story was originally published on eastidahonews.com