Man of La Mancha: a show with an important message at heart

Man of La Mancha has come to BYU-Idaho to present a tale based on the title character of Don Quixote. BYU-I students and staff have worked together to bring this story to life through music, dance and an important message central to the story.

“The message of the production is timely,” said the musical’s director Roger Merrill, a faculty member in the Department of Theatre. One of the play’s central messages is reflected by the purity that Don Quixote sees in a mistreated prostitute.

Man of La Mancha will be playing in the Black Box Theatre in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts. The set is decorated to reflect 16th century Spain with a set of stairs that go up and down for dramatic effect.

“I am way excited for this play,” said Alejandro Lopez, a junior studying sociology. “This play is one of my all-time favorites and I am definitely going to watch the show on opening night.”

The musical opened to the public on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue on Feb. 24, 27 and 28 and Mar. 1 to 3.

“Powerful, brutal, hilarious and heartbreaking, the musical celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion,” according to the BYU-I page detailing the play. “The celebrated score includes, ‘The Impossible Dream,’ ‘I, Don Quixote,’ ‘Dulcinea,’ ‘I Really Like Him,’ ‘Little Bird,’ and ‘To Each His Dulcinea.’

The starting price will be $3 for BYU-I students and $6 for the general public. Merrill said tickets for the musical have been selling fast since opening day, and it could sell out soon for the first week.

“Anyone can take a different message from this production,” said Chloe Seare, a stage manager for the musical and a senior majoring in theatre studies. “It is also a very entertaining play.”