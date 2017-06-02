Manchester attack hits close to home

With shaking hands, Marie Ellis swiped to open a single news alert on her iPhone with only one thought on her mind: her brother is in Manchester.

“The notifications just kept coming; I was walking between the Biddulph building and a random annex building on my way home around six when I saw that the Manchester Arena had been bombed,” said Ellis, a senior studying communication. “My heart felt like it stopped, and I died for five seconds. I was shaking, but I couldn’t move, and I didn’t snap out of it until someone walked by me.”

On Monday, May 22, suicide bomber and Islamic extremist Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured 59 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, according to NBC News.

Ellis, whose brother is serving in the English Manchester mission, said she automatically made the connection between the attack and her brother’s safety because her brother’s home is only a twenty-minute drive from the arena where the attack took place.

“Once in a blue moon, the mission president will bring missionaries to see a football game in that arena,” Ellis said. “It’s not uncommon; my brother’s trainer was just there last P-day with his companion, and so my brain was just like going all over the place. But then I opened up my computer and saw that the attack was around 10:30 at night, so I was thinking, missionaries should already be home by then. Then, I saw the death toll.”

For hours after the attack, parents and children searched for missing victims of the bombing, as the death toll eventually rose to 22 people, half of which were under age 19, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Ellis said she usually receives her brother’s emails on Monday morning, but on the Monday of the attack, he was particularly busy, so Ellis was not able to hear from him until Tuesday morning.

“Before I even had a chance to reach out to people, I checked the England Manchester Mission Facebook page that I’m a part of, and I saw that Sister Aldridge, the mission president’s wife, had posted that all the missionaries and members are accounted for, and then my brother emailed us Tuesday morning and said the same thing,” Ellis said.

Due to the bombing, Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain announced the terrorism threat level in the U.K. has been raised from severe to critical, according to BBC News.

Critical is the highest of the five terrorism threat levels, and it has only been implemented twice before in the U.K., according to BBC News.

While the increased threat level may deter American travelers from making a journey “across the pond” anytime soon, plenty of BYU-Idaho students say their travel plans are still in full swing, including Ellis, who is currently searching for an internship in London.

“I feel like whenever things like this happen, people are like, ‘Oh, don’t travel, avoid these areas,’ and I’m just like, ‘I’m not going to give them what they want,’” Ellis said. “The terrorists’ goal is to instill fear in people, and that’s exactly what’s happening in Manchester now. I talked to a sister who I served with who is from Manchester, and she said, ‘I feel sick to my stomach, fear has increased here.’”

Aaron Frazier, a freshman studying business management, recently returned from his mission in Manchester in December.

“My family and I are actually planning on going back in August,” Frazier said. “I’ve thought about how this could affect my trip a little bit but not too much. My heart is there, and from what I remember, these people come together in culture and purpose, and I think it will be something that will hopefully bring them together. I have no doubt that churches will combine together.”

Maya Andrus, a junior studying communication, said she is planning a trip to Europe with a fellow BYU-I student towards the end of summer as well.

“Honestly, I would be more concerned if the terror threat level didn’t rise,” Andrus said. “I think this shows that the U.K. is going to do everything they can to keep people safe. These tragedies are always hard to understand, and I think we all process and heal differently. I think we need to be cautious, mindful and respectful about what’s going on, but not afraid. Otherwise, nothing will get better.”

Ellis said her brother works in the office alongside the mission president, so he is experiencing first hand the frantic phone calls that the office was bombarded with on Monday and Tuesday morning.

“My brother and I are close; we’re only 19 months apart,” Ellis said. “My mom always says we’re twins because we’re very stubborn; we’re not afraid of people. I remember something I would tell my brother before his mission was, ‘You talk to everyone; everybody who is alive is like someone that you can help come closer to Christ.’ He is just such a good example of fearlessness. I wouldn’t want him anywhere else but Manchester, because he can be that source of courage to people who are so scared right now.”