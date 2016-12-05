Marijuana: A rising issue in Rexburg

*Editor’s note: a name has been changed for safety and privacy purposes.*

Getting high is on the rise at BYU-Idaho.

“Think of it this way: we’re in between Washington, Oregon, Montana and Nevada. You’ve got people traveling back and forth.; they’re traveling through Idaho and Utah, both of which haven’t legalized marijuana. These are major arteries through the West. There’s a lot of marijuana consumed in the state of Idaho,” said Lt. Ron Ball of the Rexburg Police Department.

Governing.com reported seven states have legalized recreational marijuana since the results of the 2016 election. Three of these states — Oregon, Nevada and Washington — all share a border with Idaho.

Medical marijuana is legalized in 23 states as well as the District of Columbia. Montana, which also shares a border with Idaho, is among those states which have legalized medical marijuana.

Because of proximity of states with legalized marijuana, its illegal usage is escalating at BYU-I.

“Here in Rexburg, we have a problem,” said Lt. Randy Lewis, who also works for the Rexburg Police Department. “It’s hard to say how big of a problem it is, but it’s on campus.” The kids are bringing it in but they’re not just using it — They’re using it and selling it.”

Chris Stevens*, a BYU-Idaho student, said he used to smoke marijuana in Idaho and Utah before he stopped and eventually served a mission. Stevens said he recently attended a party at The SHED, where he saw the effects of illegal marijuana usage.

“I saw a couple of guys that I knew — without a doubt — were baked out of their minds,” Stevens said. “Their eyes were puffy, and they were looking around like they didn’t know where they were. I knew they were college students.”

Even though Stevens said he has not seen signs of a lot of marijuana on campus, he said he knows its in Rexburg.

“I feel like even here, where it’s not legal, I still know people and hear about it,” Stevens said. “It’s more prevalent than a lot of people know.”

The 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report suggested there are drug violations happening on campus.

The annual report listed marijuana as a relevant substance that the use, possession, sale, growing, and manufacturing of would violate the Honor Code.

The report stated that in 2015, there were 13 on campus drug violations. This is quite a jump from the three recorded the previous year.

The report does not include records of 2016 violations.

The university drug and alcohol policy listed in the report asserted that “as a condition of employment or enrollment, all university personnel and students completely abstain, whether on or off campus, from the possession, use or distribution of alcohol, and illegal drug or controlled substance without specific medical authorization.”

It affirmed that those who violate these standards will be referred to the police. They are also subject to university discipline and may be suspended. Employees may be discharged from employment.

A month-by-month reporting system conducted by BYU-I Safety and Security, reported drug violations in 2015 as follows: one instance on Feb. 6, 19 on July 20, one instance on Oct. 13 and one instance on Nov. 11.

Garth Gunderson, the director of security and safety, said there is not an abnormal concentration of violations in July. Instead, it reflects the times when the incidents were reported.

Steve Davis, a patrol and investigations captain with the Idaho State Police, said southeastern Idaho experienced dramatic growth.

“Since Washington has legalized marijuana, we have seen a 1100 percent increase in our seizures of marijuana,” Davis said.

Judge Moeller, district judge for the Seventh Judicial District of Idaho, said he has seen evidence of the increase in the courtroom.

“In all of 2015, I had 35 new felony case filed in Madison County. So far in 2016, I’ve had 58 new felony cases. My criminal caseload has almost doubled in less than a year, and many of those new cases are drug cases or are drug-related,” Moeller said.

Lt. Ron Ball said it’s not just college-aged students causing a marijuana usage problem.

“It’s not just college kids that are making it a problem — it’s the whole population,” Ball said. “If there wasn’t a demand on and off campus, we wouldn’t have problems with people selling it.”

Davis said the usage of these types of drugs is fairly typical for college campus. He said just because BYU-I has different standards, doesn’t mean drug usage should be unexpected.

“It may not be as exposed or overt, but we’re still dealing with young people trying to figure out their way in life,” Davis said.

In 2016, a sample survey comprised of BYU-I students discovered about 45 percent of students strongly disagree with the statement, “Marijuana should be legalized nationally.”

Davis said he is concerned more about the recent change in attitude he has observed concerning marijuana.

He said he has seen it become more accepted among the general public and that those smuggling it over state borders do not take nearly as many precautions as they used to, prior to the numerous states legislative changes.