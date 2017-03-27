Marriage: A goodbye to single friends?

Are single/married friendships possible to maintain?

Gabriella Pericle-Pickering, a BYU-Idaho alumna, said she thinks friends say goodbye to people when they get married “because the stigma is married people don’t hang out with single friends, which isn’t true.”

Pericle-Pickering said single friends just assume married people do not want to hang out anymore because a person’s priorities change when they get married.

“Your priority is your spouse, not your friends,” Pericle-Pickering said. “You can still be a good friend, but that high level just isn’t there anymore, and it shouldn’t be.”

Zachary Brooke, a married Rexburg resident, said that when people get married, their life “goes from ‘let’s make memories and take pictures’ to ‘let’s make a home and make family memories.’”

“Married people should know that after tying the knot, there are single friends they will lose because they no longer share anything in common with them because, naturally, they will cease being similar,” said Crystal Newman, a radio personality, according to The Daily Monitor.

Carly Kozak, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, said that when she first got married it was easy to keep her single friends, but the longer she’s been married, the harder it has become.

“I tried hard to keep in touch with most of them, but I felt a disconnect,” Kozak said. “We were just in different stages of life.”

Kozak said she lost married friends, too, when she had her baby.

“When you start your own family, you put them before everything else,” Kozak said. “Friends just kind of started to fall to the bottom of my list.”

Tiffany Scofield-Dávila, a senior studying art, said she is been able to keep a lot of her friends since being married. She said it is much more comfortable to connect one-on-one with her single friends, but it is different if they were to hang out with her and her husband.

Scofield-Dávila said that if single friends were to go hang out with them, it would have to be people who are comfortable with them.

“I have both married and single friends, but there is a time and place for both,” she said.

Ezeakial Dreger, a married Rexburg resident, said his single friends don’t want to hang out unless they have a date with them.

Dreger said that in Brazil, where he is from, when a single person goes on an outing with a couple, they are said to be ‘segurando a vela’ (holding the candle) for the couple’s date.

Sam McKague, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, said he values his friendships too much to just give up on them when he gets married.

“I don’t feel like I said goodbye to my unmarried friends,” Dreger said. “On the contrary, they took a break from us. Over the years, most of our unmarried friends have become our married friends, and we got to watch them repeat the same pattern of behaviors that we had when things were new and exciting (for us).”

Rachel Wheatley, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, said she is not sure someone can rekindle old friendships once single friends gets married.

“They have more adult responsibilities and they don’t need to live that dating life anymore,” Wheatley said. “Whereas being single, you’re still trying to find that special someone and you have different activities going on in your life.”

Kozak said that her closest friends have stuck by her.

“Find those people who support you through everything,” Kozak said. “But most of all, be the friend who supports them through everything.”