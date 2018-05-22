Martial arts activities that pack a punch

BYU-Idaho is kicking off more martial arts programs this year. Students have many to choose from including Jeet Kune Do, jiujitsu, taekwondo, Nan Taiji, boxing and fencing class.

Jiujitsu classes are about learning the fundamentals of the sport and fine-tuning skills while working out with others, according to the BYU-I website. Jiujitsu is a Japanese martial art specializing in ground fighting and grappling which utilizes close combat.

Admission is free for those who register in advance on imleagues.com. Meetings are in the John W. Hart Auxiliary Gym 204, Wednesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Jeet Kune Do is a hybrid philosophy of martial arts influenced by the personal philosophy of Bruce Lee, according to the BYU-I website. Jeet Kune Do meetings are in the Hart Gym 204, Tuesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

According to the BYU-I website, the taekwondo club has a heavy emphasis in Olympic taekwondo. Taekwondo club is open for martial arts enthusiasts and curious beginners who love to get together and teach and learn from one another.

“Come on in and be willing to try,” said Brett Starks, club manager and student director of the taekwondo club and a sophomore in software engineering. “If you are willing to put in the effort you will have a wonderful time. Don’t expect to be perfect. Come in with a hope to have fun. It’s OK to sit out until you are ready. It’s a laid-back environment and beginners are just as welcome as those who are experienced.”

Meetings are held Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Hart Gym 204. More information can be found on the BYU-Idaho taekwondo page.

Fencing classes are held on Wednesdays from 12:15 to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and in the Hart Gym 250. Everyone is welcome to come. Dress out starts 15 minutes before every class. Additional info can be found on the BYU-I fencing club Facebook page. Admission is free for those who register in advance on imleagues.com.

Meetings for boxing are held Tuesday in the Hart Gym 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participants learn the basic techniques. No sparring is done.

“Nan Taiji focuses on circulating physical healthy energy throughout the body,” said Jessi Bishop, a Nan Taiji instructor and senior majoring in international studies. Nan Taiji has health benefits of improving focus and physical flexibility while also having practical self-defense applications. Students move at their own pace. It is not uncommon to have varying levels of experience in one class. Nan Taiji helps students focus and relax while becoming more disciplined.”

Meetings are held Fridays in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building 202 at 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Since Nan Taiji is new, more students showing up and bringing friends is highly encouraged by instructors and all those involved. They ask that students come and tell their friends about this “one-of-a-kind” martial art.

All classes are for matriculated students, employees and their spouses. BYU-I approved exercise clothing and adherence to grooming standards are required.