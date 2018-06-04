Masterpiece Cakeshop receives court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the baker for the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs Colorado Civil Rights Commission on Monday, June 4.

According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court, the court ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple that came into his shop in 2012.

In 2012, Jack Phillips, the baker of Christian background refused to make the wedding cake for the gay couple who were to be married in Massachusetts because Colorado had not legalized gay marriage yet.

According to the opinion, Phillips refused to make the wedding cake because of his religious opposition to same-sex marriages but would be willing to make them any other type of cake.

Justice Kennedy delivered the opinion of the court on June 4 said during the court ruling that Phillips’ refusal was based on his sincere religious beliefs and convictions.

Kennedy wrote, “the Court’s precedents make clear that the baker, in his capacity as the owner of a business serving the public, might have his right to the free exercise of religion limited by generally applicable laws.”

After 7 years the gay couple filed against Phillips and went against the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the court came to the conclusion the Phillips had a right to refuse making the wedding cake, under various factors stated in the opinion released on June 4.