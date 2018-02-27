Media trust lower than 40 years ago

Forty years ago on Feb. 27, 1968, CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite presented his historic editorial declaring the Vietnam War was “mired in stalemate.”
In the 1970’s, public trust in the media remained high. According to a Gallup report, 72 percent of those polled in 1976 trusted the news — a record to this day.
That trust hovered in the low-to-mid 50 percent range through 2003, according to Gallup, before beginning to drop lower in the late 2000’s.
In January 2018, a Pew Research study showed 75 percent of people globally believe the media should be unbiased. The study also showed most do not believe the media is living up to that task in political party coverage.
The Pew study surveyed 38 countries, including the United States, and gathered information on people’s opinions and habits with regard to news media. The results came from both telephone and face-to-face interviews.
Brad Harper, a junior studying political science, said students need to read between the lines to avoid media bias.
“Nearly every source of news media today will have some form of bias,” Harper said. “Don’t allow emotional persuasive tactics augment the way you receive things.”
Matt Miles, a faculty member of history and political science, said he believes that the least biased news organization is National Public Radio and the least biased national newspaper is USA Today.
In an unofficial Scroll poll on Twitter, students were asked how often they read the national news. Although not a scientific study, the poll found 44 percent of students said they read the national news every day, 22 percent said every couple of days and 21 percent said they rarely read the national news.
“Although majorities of the public in 18 countries say their news media are performing well in (reporting the news fairly), attitudes are more negative in the remaining 20 nations surveyed,” according to Pew Research.
Criticism of media is strongest in Spain, Greece, South Korea, Lebanon and Chile. Respondents said media shows bias in reporting. According to Pew Research, America has the largest gap in political differences of all the countries surveyed.
The Pew study said satisfaction with media has a close relation to one’s political party association and the party currently in power. The U.S., however, does not follow this pattern. According to the study, regardless of one’s political affiliation in the U.S., respondents are not satisfied with the news media.
Pew Research published a study on media trust. Most of those polled said they prefer to read local news instead of international news.
“Dissatisfaction with news media, I believe, largely stems from negative content,” Harper said.
Harper said he believes the media broadcasts negative content because it creates a strong emotional response in readers and viewers.
Globally, wealthier countries are more likely to access their news online, according to Pew Research. Access to the news through social media however, has no correlation with the country’s wealth. According to the Pew study, citizens of less-wealthy nations are just as likely to access the news on social media as others.
In all 38 countries surveyed, young people ages 18 to 29 were more likely to get their news online than those 50 years and older.
Harper said this is because younger generations are more apt to use the internet.
“We have a world of information in our pockets,” Harper said. “So the moment we find ourselves curious, we can have our answers through the internet … (in an instant).”
Miles said he personally thinks it is OK that not all students read the news.
“It is good that people have interests outside of politics,” Miles said. “We could not have a diverse, thriving economy if everyone spent the kind of time studying politics that I do.”
Miles said there are others who believe reading the news is beneficial.
“People who read the news are more likely to take stands on issues, express their views and join political conversations,” Miles said.
Harper said his professors do not require him to follow the news. Instead, he follows news he is interested in.
“If I seek truth for myself, I feel I am more likely to understand the facts in an objective way and form my own opinion,” Harper said.
According to the Pew study, in contrast to younger generations, older generations are more interested in the news in general.
On a global level, the public tends to be more interested in the local news than international news. The United States aligns with these results. The Pew study found that globally, educated men are most likely to break this trend and follow international news.
Harper said he thinks people tend to follow local rather than international news partially because it is easier to understand and more accessible.
“People often are only concerned with what most directly affects them,” Harper said.