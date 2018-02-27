Media trust lower than 40 years ago

Forty years ago on Feb. 27, 1968, CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite presented his historic editorial declaring the Vietnam War was “mired in stalemate.”

In the 1970’s, public trust in the media remained high. According to a Gallup report, 72 percent of those polled in 1976 trusted the news — a record to this day.

That trust hovered in the low-to-mid 50 percent range through 2003, according to Gallup, before beginning to drop lower in the late 2000’s.

In January 2018, a Pew Research study showed 75 percent of people globally believe the media should be unbiased. The study also showed most do not believe the media is living up to that task in political party coverage.

The Pew study surveyed 38 countries, including the United States, and gathered information on people’s opinions and habits with regard to news media. The results came from both telephone and face-to-face interviews.

Brad Harper, a junior studying political science, said students need to read between the lines to avoid media bias.

“Nearly every source of news media today will have some form of bias,” Harper said. “Don’t allow emotional persuasive tactics augment the way you receive things.”

Matt Miles, a faculty member of history and political science, said he believes that the least biased news organization is National Public Radio and the least biased national newspaper is USA Today.

In an unofficial Scroll poll on Twitter, students were asked how often they read the national news. Although not a scientific study, the poll found 44 percent of students said they read the national news every day, 22 percent said every couple of days and 21 percent said they rarely read the national news.



“Although majorities of the public in 18 countries say their news media are performing well in (reporting the news fairly), attitudes are more negative in the remaining 20 nations surveyed,” according to Pew Research.