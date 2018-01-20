Meet our new prophet, President Russell M. Nelson

Russell M. Nelson was set apart on Jan. 14 as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson announced the leadership change in a worldwide broadcast on Jan. 16.

During the broadcast, President Nelson said, “Words are inadequate to tell you what it felt like to have my brethren — brethren who hold all of the priesthood keys restored through the prophet Joseph Smith in this dispensation — place their hands upon my head to ordain and set me apart as president of the Church. It was a sacred and humbling experience.”

President Russell Marion Nelson was born Sept. 9, 1924, to Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson. He studied at LDS Business College while still in high school. He took part in the football team and worked as an assistant secretary at a local bank. Though his parents were not church-goers, they sent President Nelson to Sunday school, leading to his baptism into the Church at 16 years old.

President Nelson met a woman named Dantzel White while both were in a musical production at the University of Utah. They became a couple soon after and took many trips together to Dantzel’s family farm in Perry, Utah. It would be there that President Nelson proposed. They soon married in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 31, 1945, and had 10 children, Deseret News reported.

In 1945, President Nelson received his B.A. from the University of Utah. While there, he continued his education and received his M.D. in 1947.

In 1951, President Nelson halted his studies to spend two years in the Korean War as a captain of the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army.

After his military service, President Nelson moved to Boston, Massachusetts for the first part of his residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital as a surgeon.

He later served the rest of his residency at the University of Minnesota, according to KSL News. Marissa Villasenor of the University of Utah stated it was here that President Nelson gained an interest in studying the human heart after seeing an experimental version of the heart-lung bypass machine.

According to Wikipedia, President Nelson assisted his colleagues who used this machine to perform the first open-heart surgery in March 1951. President Nelson earned his Ph.D. in 1954.

In 1955, he accepted a position at the University of Utah School of Medicine as an assistant professor and director of the Thoracic Surgery Residency Program. While there, he built his own heart-lung bypass machine.

With the help of his heart-lung bypass machine, President Nelson performed the first open heart surgery in the state of Utah. According to KSL News, there were only two other states at the time that performed open-heart surgeries. This marked a turning point in his medical career.

KSL News stated that throughout his medical career, he became the chairman of the Council on Cardiovascular Surgery for the American Heart Association, the president of the Society for Vascular Surgery, president of the Utah State Medical Association and the director of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.

President Nelson was called to serve as the stake president of the Bonneville Stake by Elder Spencer W. Kimball. He served from 1964 to 1971, while still tending to his medical duties, according to LDS.org.

President Nelson accepted the calling to be the Sunday school general president in 1971, according to LDS.org. He served in this capacity for eight years.

KSL News reported that during this time President Nelson performed a successful heart surgery on Elder Spencer W. Kimball. Elder Kimball became the president of the Church months later.

President Nelson was called to be a regional representative for the Church in 1979, according to LDS.org. His assignments included BYU and the Kearns, Utah region.

President Spencer W. Kimball called President Nelson to be a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 7, 1984.

The next year, he oversaw the Church in Eastern Europe and initiated the first meeting between church leaders and government officials in Bulgaria, Romania and the Soviet Union. At the same time, he expanded Church recognition in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Poland.

In August 2003, President Nelson dedicated the Kiev Ukraine Temple. He also became the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to visit Kazakhstan where he dedicated the country to the preaching of the gospel.

After 59 years of a happy and fulfilling life together, President Nelson’s wife Dantzel unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 12, 2005, Deseret News reported.

On April 6, 2006, President Nelson married Wendy L. Watson, a professor of marriage and family therapy at BYU, in the Salt Lake Temple, according to a Mormon Newsroom report. They continue to live a happy life together and she often accompanies him on his church assignments today.

In 2007, President Nelson was assigned as a member of the Church Board of Trustees and Education and chairman of its executive committee. He was released in 2015.

After the passing of President Boyd K. Packer, President Nelson became the senior member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was called to be the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles by President Thomas S. Monson on July 15, 2015, and he served as the President of the Quorum for two and a half years.

President Thomas S. Monson passed away Jan. 2, 2018, leaving the office of president of the Church vacant.

On Jan. 14, 2018, President Nelson was ordained as the 17th president of the Church, and as a prophet, seer and revelator, according to LDS.org.