Meridian Temple dedication available to students

The Meridian Temple dedication will be transmitted to the entire state of Idaho, including the BYU-Idaho campus, on Nov. 19.

The dedications will be divided into three sections that will be available to students in the BYU-I Center at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Students who are planning to attend need to have a current temple recommend with them.

Meridian Press informed that President Dieter F. Uchtdorf will preside the meetings.

According to LDS.org, the three-block Sunday meetings will be canceled for the state of Idaho and the temple district.

President Thomas S. Monson announced the Meridian Idaho Temple during the April 2011 general conference.

The ground was broken for the temple on August 23, 2014, and the public open house was from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11.

LDS.org reported that there are four operating temples in Idaho, in Boise, Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls. There are about 426,000 Latter-day Saints living in Idaho.