Michigan farmer banned from market for marriage beliefs

Stephen Tennes, owner and operator of County Mill Farms, can return to selling produce at a local farmer’s market after a court order ruled that his religious rights were violated by city officials.

Tennes sued the city of East Lansing, Michigan, after his application for the annual farmer’s market was denied by officials after posting his beliefs in support of traditional marriage in a Facebook post.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian Nonprofit focused on advocating for religious freedom, reported the dispute between Tennes and the city began after a same-sex couple came to Country Mill Farms looking for a venue for their union.

Due to his religious beliefs, Tennes told the couple that it would not be possible for Country Mill to host the wedding. He then referred them to another orchard in the area that could accommodate them.

Michigan Live reported the couple took to Country Mill Farms’ Facebook page to encourage others to not support the business.

ADF also reported city officials specifically changed vendor policy, further extending the city’s Human Relations Ordinance on sexual orientation and gender identity in order to block Tennes from participating in the farmer’s market, using his Facebook post as evidence for denying his application.

The case progressed to the United District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division, resulting in the ruling favoring Tennes and Country Mill Farms.

A post on Facebook by Country Mill Farms on Sept. 15 stated that they would be returning to the East Lansing Farmer’s Market on the upcoming Sunday. The post came after a court ruling found the city of East Lansing to be in violation of Tennes’ “freedom from speech retaliation and their free exercise of religion”.

“Just like all Americans,” said Kate Anderson of the ADF Legal Council, “A farmer should be free to live and speak according to his deeply held religious beliefs without fear of government punishment.”