Students are not afraid to express their feelings about midterms

Midterms begin this week and go until next week for BYU-Idaho students so here are some tips from students just like you:

Rely on the Lord and anything is possible:

And that’s how lil mama is rollin through the semester (jk I was in the library for 6 hours studying for that test on Friday). 😎 pic.twitter.com/ehnkDZDDIG — Madison Bluth (@madisonbluth) October 23, 2017

It is all about consistency:

I keep rereading my notes, thinking “hmm… maybe reading them a 47th time will make me get an A on this test instead of an F” pic.twitter.com/XDkeUhMWqz — Meganne Page (@maekgriffiths) October 24, 2017

It is important to keep a good attitude:

BYU-Idaho's fall break consists of teachers giving *slightly* less homework than usual. You still gotta go to class tho. Also midterms. — Paige Brown (@PudgeJackson) October 25, 2017

But sometimes it feels like there is no end:

When you’re finally done with the study guide and now you gotta study it 😩 I’m tiredddddd 😓 #midterms — Andrea Miranda (@dreeasofii_m) October 26, 2017

And sometimes the stress gets to be too much:

Just watched a guy swallow a boiled egg whole and then puke it back up into a trash can.. happy midterms y’all — ellie (@Elora_Blue) October 26, 2017

The good news is, you are not alone:

When the semester was going pretty well but then you see what you got on your midterms pic.twitter.com/HmO2K9p7sP — Mariah Marcell. (@MarcellMariah) October 26, 2017

There are thousands of other students struggling:

When you cram for midterms but don't understand any of the material 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RsFXKGk2NY — Enosh Shachar (@EnoshShachar) October 25, 2017

But just think, there are so many things to look forward to:

When you think you bombed your midterms last week, but stand back up ready for halloween weekend. @ZackHixson pic.twitter.com/RWsSjFdjhw — Isaiah Cary (@ICary215) October 25, 2017

Plus, there is always ice cream: