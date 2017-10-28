Students are not afraid to express their feelings about midterms

Midterms begin this week and go until next week for BYU-Idaho students so here are some tips from students just like you:
Rely on the Lord and anything is possible:
And that’s how lil mama is rollin through the semester (jk I was in the library for 6 hours studying for that test on Friday). 😎 pic.twitter.com/ehnkDZDDIG
— Madison Bluth (@madisonbluth) October 23, 2017
It is all about consistency:
I keep rereading my notes, thinking “hmm… maybe reading them a 47th time will make me get an A on this test instead of an F” pic.twitter.com/XDkeUhMWqz
— Meganne Page (@maekgriffiths) October 24, 2017
It is important to keep a good attitude:
BYU-Idaho's fall break consists of teachers giving *slightly* less homework than usual. You still gotta go to class tho. Also midterms.
— Paige Brown (@PudgeJackson) October 25, 2017
But sometimes it feels like there is no end:
When you’re finally done with the study guide and now you gotta study it 😩 I’m tiredddddd 😓 #midterms
— Andrea Miranda (@dreeasofii_m) October 26, 2017
And sometimes the stress gets to be too much:
Just watched a guy swallow a boiled egg whole and then puke it back up into a trash can.. happy midterms y’all
— ellie (@Elora_Blue) October 26, 2017
The good news is, you are not alone:
When the semester was going pretty well but then you see what you got on your midterms pic.twitter.com/HmO2K9p7sP
— Mariah Marcell. (@MarcellMariah) October 26, 2017
There are thousands of other students struggling:
When you cram for midterms but don't understand any of the material 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RsFXKGk2NY
— Enosh Shachar (@EnoshShachar) October 25, 2017
But just think, there are so many things to look forward to:
When you think you bombed your midterms last week, but stand back up ready for halloween weekend. @ZackHixson pic.twitter.com/RWsSjFdjhw
— Isaiah Cary (@ICary215) October 25, 2017
Plus, there is always ice cream:
The right way to deal with midterms.#icecreamforthewin pic.twitter.com/VtcuTW85hW
— Mohammed Jalali (@M__Jalali) October 26, 2017