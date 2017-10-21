Misfits in a melting pot

This article was written and photos were taken by Frankie Canseco

Those who travel from different countries may be silent but have a voice to be heard. They have struggles that citizens of United States do not deal with on daily bases. At the same time, international students try to fit in with U.S society and keep their culture.

Finding a way to earn money feels like a burden. Due to visa regulations, this permits them to work part-time, exclusively on campus and aren’t able to work 20 hours. Their last resort is working under the table, as an unreported employee.

In order to pursue the American Dream, foreign students must be willing to leave friends and family behind. Before making this huge choice, they need to be ready for changes.

International Students put in the hard work but still have a need for help. They came here to learn and hope to be welcomed. They brought culture to share with others. Do not be afraid to approach them; they are human just like U.S citizens.