Misfits in a melting pot

This article was written and photos were taken by Frankie Canseco
Those who travel from different countries may be silent but have a voice to be heard. They have struggles that citizens of United States do not deal with on daily bases. At the same time, international students try to fit in with U.S society and keep their culture.
Finding a way to earn money feels like a burden. Due to visa regulations, this permits them to work part-time, exclusively on campus and aren’t able to work 20 hours. Their last resort is working under the table, as an unreported employee.
In order to pursue the American Dream, foreign students must be willing to leave friends and family behind. Before making this huge choice, they need to be ready for changes.
International Students put in the hard work but still have a need for help. They came here to learn and hope to be welcomed. They brought culture to share with others. Do not be afraid to approach them; they are human just like U.S citizens.
Dicken Bonsrah a sophomore studying mechanical engineering
from Ghana
“The media show things about Africa that is not true. I believe as human’s beings we need to be open-minded. Not everything we see is true.”
Dickson Bonsrah a sophomore studying biochemistry
from Ghana
“People are quick to judge. They make pre-judgments to the places they haven’t been to. I really have a problem with that. I feel we should remain positive.”
Name: Joseph Smith a Sophmore Communication Video Production
from England
“A lot of the little things are a lot harder. Such as, on being my parents’ phone plan, having a car to run aurones once we get home… I usually don’t go home for breaks. I am going home for Christmas. Honestly, I am completely fine for staying here until I graduate.”
Alejandro Urbina a senior studying electrical engineering
from Honduras
“I make Rexburg feel like home by finding people that appreciate things that I like to do. For example, my roommates. I was blessed to have great roommates, and when I make food, make sure we all eat together. Food is something that gathers people together. This reminds of home regardless where we are from.”
Edward A. Marcos a freshman studying electrical engineering
from Peru
“I highly encourage students to help international students because we struggle with language, finding places, and just be very patient.” “Tickets to Peru are very expensive. They range from $1,000 to $2,000”
Julia Meireles a junior studying communications
from Brazil
“I want other students to know that it is hard enough to be away from home in your country and be on your own, but being an international student, everything is much more because you are away from your country, culture, language, and thing become more intense.”
Allison Tedford a sophomore studying political science
from Mexico
“Always have an open mind of meeting new people. Do not assume bad things of international students because of stereotypes.”
Pilar Gonzalez a sophomore studying Business Management
from Mexico
“I love the multicultural here. I am very open to all cultures. I love the people here, everyone is so sweet and this makes it very easy to make it feel like home. It is nice when people make you feel like if you were to be home.”
Alessandra Conde Senior studying Industrial Organizational Psychology
from: Peru
“When I got here, to help it make feel like home, I started to go to Latin FHE so I can gather with people who spoke the same language… And getting the education with the gospel is amazing.”