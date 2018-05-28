Mission stories like never before

A new book about missionary work has hit the shelves. However, it is not filled with typical missionary stories.

“Most Mormons only hear about the spiritual side of Latter-day Saint missions from talks over the pulpit, and most non-Mormons may only know what they’ve seen in The Book of Mormon musical,” according to Deseret reporters. This is Latter-day Saint illustrator and BYU-Idaho alumnus Mike Laughead’s motivation for creating a comic book full of missionary stories.

Laughead told reporters that most missionaries have many experiences besides spiritual experiences and that these experiences are what he wanted to highlight in his new comic book, Served: A Missionary Comics Anthology.

Laughead’s comic highlights the more ridiculous and sad aspects of missions. All of the stories were written and drawn by returned missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The main thrust was to capture the everyday aspects of what it’s like, including the humor and sadness,” said Theric Jepson, one of the editors, to Deseret News. “If you don’t know that’s part of the story, you don’t know the story.”

In the spirit of storytelling, here are a few mission stories from fellow students:

Ethan Huffaker, a junior studying financial economics, served in Mozambique.

One day, Huffaker and his companion were going to a place that would let them pay to use their Wi-Fi so they could email. When they got to the store, there were already missionaries there. Feeling a little disappointed, they left to look for a different one, when they saw a car racing down the road. Right behind the car was a police car with three police officers who were shooting their guns.

“In the moment, I could not tell if the police were shooting at the car or if they were just shooting,” Huffaker said.

They tried to go into a store that was close by for cover, but the owner shut the door and would not let them in, so they just crouched down on the sidewalk. Finally, the cars turned down another street. The owner reopened the door, and everyone continued with the day as if nothing had happened.

Kristen Hawkins, a senior studying physics, served in Chicago.

It was Hawkins’ birthday, and they went to visit a member of the ward, Patty. Patty had been involved in two life-threatening accidents in her life and was around 54 years old.

Since it was Sister Hawkins’ birthday, the subject of age came up.

“I am not old, I am strong,” Patty declared. “I am so strong that I can pick Sister Hawkins up with one arm.”

Suddenly, Patty picked her up with one arm and confirmed that she could indeed pick Sister Hawkins up.

“For people who are unfamiliar with missionaries, I’m hoping this will humanize us,” Laughead said. “Instead of being a scary person who wants to talk about Jesus at them, they’ll see we’re still people.”