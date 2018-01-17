Missionary dies while serving in Uruguay of undetermined illness

A 20-year-old missionary serving in the Uruguay Montevideo West Mission died Monday, Jan. 15, from a sudden, unknown illness.

Elder Emilio Ignacio Pradenas Diaz of the Santiago Chile Ñuñoa Stake was assigned to a city in eastern Argentina at the time of his death.

A statement released by Church spokesperson, Daniel Woodruff, on Jan. 16 addressed the incident.

“We are saddened to announce the death of a young missionary serving in South America,” Woodruff said in the statement. “Elder Emilio Ignacio Pradenas Diaz, age 20, passed away Monday after a brief, undiagnosed illness. At this time, the exact cause of death is undetermined. Elder Pradenas had been serving in a city in eastern Argentina, part of the Uruguay Montevideo West Mission. … We pray his family and loved ones will feel the peace of the Spirit at this time.”