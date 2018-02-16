Mitt Romney announces run for Utah Senate seat

Mitt Romney announced he will run for a Senate seat in Utah in his campaign video launched Friday morning, Feb. 16, on Facebook and Twitter.

“I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah’s values to Washington,” Romney said on his Facebook page.

Romney said in the video that Utah is a better model for Washington with its openness to immigration and the success in export business and balancing the budget.

Romney is running to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced last month to step down at the end of the year after 41 years of serving as a senate, according to BBC.

“Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves,” Sen. Hatch said, according to BBC.

Romney said in the video in the past five years, he had been served as a chairman of his son’s investment firm and visited his family.

“We feel this is the right time and phase for me to serve our state and our country,” Romney said in the clip.