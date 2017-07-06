On July 6 at 12:30 a.m. a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck seven miles south-southeast of Lincoln, Montana, according to weather.com.

Even though the earthquake was in Montana many residents in Rexburg were able to feel some of the shocks.

Many Rexburg residents turned to Facebook asking fellow community members if they felt the shock as well.

Jinger Johnson posted in the Life in Rexburg page and said, “I was sitting on my couch and felt like someone was wiggling it back and forth but then I looked and saw my rocking chair and baby swing go back and forth too. Did we just have an earthquake?”