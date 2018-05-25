More than a major

The Security and Safety Office provides three to four hours of first aid and CPR courses on the third Friday of every month. These courses are based off of the American Heart Association courses.

“These certificates don’t provide medical training,” said Byron Gilbert, fire protection officer. “They teach students how to respond to an emergency situation and know the first steps in helping people before medical specialists arrive.”

Gilbert mentioned that the main purpose for CPR and first aid training is the duty to respond.

Stephanie Kline, environmental health and safety specialist, currently teaches the course. Kline said that many students are concerned about whether they can react and help people in a timely manner.

But Kline said the class provides the necessary training and practice to get comfortable with recognizing the first signs of emergency and prevent further injuries and sickness. There are also tests along the course that help measure students’ readiness.

“We all have only one life, and we can help to save it for somebody — understanding that is the main goal of our training,” Kline said.

Certification includes learning to perform chest compressions and breaths, responding to choking, responding to allergic reactions, responding to heart attacks, splinting broken bones, responding to electrical shocks and different types of bleeding.

“First aid and CPR certificates are valid for two years after which students can renew (them),” Gilbert said.

After hearing President Henry B. Eyring’s devotional about utilizing time in college, Anna Maiurnikova, a sophomore studying business management, decided to research certificates she can obtain while attending BYU-Idaho.

“Even though I’m studying business, I feel like being able to perform CPR is a great skill,” Maiurnikova said. “Things are happening every time and you never know when you’ll need to help. I want to be able to jump right in and help rather than just watching a person hurt.”

To sign up for the course, students need to book a spot in the BYU-I Ticket Office in advance. The course is also offered on other days of the week.

Along with CPR and first aid certificates, Scuba diving certification is available. For more information, check the BYU-I calendar.