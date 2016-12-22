Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at US presidential inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has accepted an invitation from the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Committee to sing during the swearing-in ceremony for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the choir has sung at five inaugurations for U.S. presidents. They sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson (1965), Richard M. Nixon (1969) and George H. W. Bush (1989). They performed in inaugural parades for Ronald W. Reagan (1981), George H. W. Bush (1989) and George W. Bush (2001), according to Mormon Newsroom.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, according to Mormon Newsroom. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”