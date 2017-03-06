Mormons — it’s time to start talking about sex

How does the lack of positive conversation about sex affect Latter-day Saints?

Remember that uncomfortable chastity lesson in Sunday School when your teacher licked a piece of bread and then offered it to you? Or when the instructor would crumple up a piece of paper, offering the same analogy that the bread or the paper is now useless and unwanted — then compare it to your virginity?

“In reality, these lessons totally frustrate the gospel,” said Abbey Barney, a BYU-Idaho alumna. “The Atonement makes those crumpled papers completely new again. Sexual sin is serious, but it still isn’t something that we can’t become clean from.”

Why is sex talked about like this in the Church?

“I think one of the reasons why we teach it so weird is because we teach it like everything else in the Church,” said Kendra Sather, a junior studying psychology. “Where praying is always good, drinking alcohol is always bad, but sex is the one thing that changes and we need to figure out a way to teach it differently.”

LDS church members are frequently taught the harmfulness of having premarital sex, but once they are married, sex is suddenly encouraged. This stark contrast of how it is viewed by the Church can sometimes be confusing for its members. It can blur what’s right and what’s wrong.

Barney said she started crying on her wedding night because she felt guilty about what they were doing.

“Sex in and of itself is not bad, in fact it’s beautiful and sacred,” Barney said. “That’s why it’s important to wait for marriage — not because it’s dirty and sinful. If we taught it as it should be, no one would grow up feeling damaged. And I think less people would struggle with chastity.”

If we want church members to feel more confident talking about and understanding sex, then there needs to be a change in how chastity is taught and thought about.

“I think there’s a stigma about it in the church because the sacredness of it is hard to comprehend for the youth because of where the world is at and where it’s heading,” said Ashley Nelson, a junior studying public health. “It’s such an important part of life and it’s so prevalent in the world that we need to teach correct principles early on so there isn’t any confusion about what’s right and wrong.”

The general authorities of the Church do their best to publish helpful guides for church members so that they might know what is right and what is wrong, but sometimes it seems one-sided.

“I feel like most of the time we will have a paragraph on the good things and then pages on the bad things and I think that discussion needs to switch,” Sather said. “We should talk about the benefits of waiting.”

The doctrine of the law of chastity is pretty clear-cut. “The Lord’s standard regarding sexual purity is clear and unchanging,” according to the For the Strength of Youth pamphlet. “Do not have any sexual relations before marriage, and be completely faithful to your spouse after marriage.”

Timothy Pollard, a junior studying exercise physiology, said he sees marriage as a building block to gaining more knowledge and as a test to see if we can be trusted with higher power — like procreating.

“There has to be a reason that we have this marriage covenant,” Pollard said. “We understand some of the reasons as to why we get married and sealed, but there has to be deeper meaning and reasons for us to do this. Having Heavenly Father be a part of our marriage is kind of just like having the extra help.”

Looking at sex in a different and more positive light may help.

Kellie Brockbank, a senior studying biology, and her husband, struggled with this change at first because she was raised in an open-discussion household and her husband was not.

“When my husband and I were first married we actually would pray about working on our sexual relationship because we wanted to make sure it was good,” Brockbank said. “I was abused as a child so it was kind of a hard thing for me to remember to have a good or a new perspective versus my childhood that was bad.”

Brockbank said they prayed a lot together as a couple to develop a good sexual relationship and create new memories with the help of their Heavenly Father.

Prayer alone isn’t always the answer, but it can help on the path toward a healthy sexual relationship.

“Sex builds the connection between you and your spouse,” Sather said. “Sex is just as normal in a relationship as being hungry. It’s so vital and so normal, but we talk about it as if it is the exception, when in reality having sex is the rule, and the times not to is the exception.”

How can LDS members change this perception?

“It’s kind of up to the parents to take what they know doctrinally, and obviously, every person is different and they have a different comfort level and personality,” said Rachel Pollard, wife of Timothy Pollard. “It’s not like every parent is going to feel super comfortable talking to their kids about it and vice versa, but I would hope that more parents would take on that challenge than not.”

The current generation has a responsibility to make these changes so the next generations have an improved outlook on sex.

“I’m hoping that our generation can change this mentality,” Barney said.