How much are you spending on your wedding?

Written by Spencer Board

The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $29,858, according to the consumer finance website ValuePenguin.

The average cost of a wedding in Utah is $15,257, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. There is a substantial difference between money spent on LDS weddings and money spent on weddings by the rest of the nation, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Nathan Matson, a sophomore studying biology, married his wife Alex, a junior studying nursing, on Dec. 17, 2016.The Matsons said they spent $1,300 on their wedding – a $28,558 difference between the average for the United States.

They said that in preparing for their wedding, Pinterest served as a sort of wedding planner for them.

“In the older generations without internet, a wedding planner would be yet another cost to be added,” Alex Matson said. “However, now couples can enjoy the perks of getting on sites like Pinterest and make decorations themselves rather than purchase them.”

The Matsons said they also had many friends who have married, and theywere able to borrow decorations from them. Nathan Matson said that is nice perk to have in the LDS Church due to weddings being more common at a younger age compared to the rest of the United States.

“Another difference is that of alcohol consumption,” Alex Matson said. “I’ve been to non-member weddings where half of the budget consisted of alcohol purchases.”

The Salt Lake Tribune also did a study on LDS weddings and concluded that the nation’s average cost per guest is $68, while Utah’s average cost per guest is $33.

These numbers can be attributed to the lack of alcohol consumption, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Dion and Bayley Bertch of Ogden Utah were also recently married on Dec. 17, 2017.

They said they spent a total of $800 on their wedding, partly due to the small scope of the wedding.

The Bertch couple said they were adamant to have only close family and friends attend.

Alex Matson said weddings were an event, in past generations, where distant relatives and friends could meet the intended spouse for the first time. However, in this generation, with Facebook and all the social media platforms, family and friends can have interaction with the fiance long before the couple are even engaged.

This change in culture could be the reason for smaller scale weddings and less money being spent, according to a study by the Washington Post.