Museum of Idaho to receive grants to further STEM education

The Museum of Idaho received over $80,000 in grants and sponsorships on May 18 to further STEM education. STEM is an acronym relating to education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The grants were made possible through the Idaho STEM Action Center. A portion of the funds is going toward their current exhibit, “Discover Steampunk”. It allows visitors to be immersed in a world full of modern, technological advances that were available in the Victorian era.

Kimberly Lee, director of grants at the Museum of Idaho, said in a press release, “they share our commitment to increasing access, for all Idaho students and families, to STEM-centered educational opportunities, while simultaneously increasing awareness of the STEM skills needed to propel Idahoans into future job markets.”

These grants will allow the museum to offer various classes, hire instructors and provide scholarships for youth summer camps.

The grants will fund 30 need-based scholarships allowing local area students to attend Rocky Mountain Adventure Camps in the summer. These camps allow students to explore the geology and terrain of Idaho, while they earn continuing education credit from Boise State, according to the press release.

“Something we love to do here at the Museum of Idaho is multi-disciplinary learning,” said Jeff Carr, director of public relations at the Museum of Idaho.

The museum offers this in a variety of exhibits that are featured each year.

“They’re having fun, they’re engaging, they’re enjoying it, but at the same time, people, and kids in particular, are getting inspiration for future innovations and learning about their own place in society,” Carr said.

“Discover Steampunk“ is a traveling exhibit that will feature many events for audiences of all ages.