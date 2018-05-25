Mystery Bombing in Ontario leaves 15 injured

From inside an Indian restaurant in Ontario a blast sent people running at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.

According to the New York Times, 15 people were wounded and three critically injured. Sergeant Bertram of the police department told The New York Times the bomb was, “an improvised explosive device, filled with ‘projectable objects'”.

Eyewitness Rafael Concaceircao told The New York Times that many people were screaming and running out from the restaurant. Many people were bleeding and there was a man with glass in his eye.

Two people suspected for the bombing were caught on camera earlier in the night, however, their faces were unseen due to hoods and hats. After the explosion, the two fled from the scene. Upon pursuit of the suspects, police and K9 units were unable to track down the suspects.

“So far there’s no indication this is a terrorist attack. There’s no indication this is a hate crime” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans, interviewed by CNN.

According to NPR, this bombing has occurred only a month after a driver plowed into a street of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15.