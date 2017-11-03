National Sandwich Day in Rexburg

Nov. 3 is a day to mark on the calendar of any college student: it’s National Sandwich Day.

According to nationaldaycalander.com, “National Sandwich Day is observed annually on November 3. The sandwich is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the inventor of the sandwich. This day honors one of America’s most popular lunch items.”

When national holidays include food, most businesses respect those holidays and have special sales.

There are many sandwich shops in Rexburg, including, Jimmy John’s, Port of Subs, Mill Hollow Frozen Yogurt and Subway. There’s so many options for sandwiches, but Subway is cooking up the best deals for customers this year.

“Friday is ‘Buy One, Get One’ day; all sandwiches are buy one get one, as long as you purchase a 30 ounce drink,” said Gabby Titus, an employee of a year and a half at the Subway on 4th street.

This deal makes a total for two, foot-long sandwiches and a drink, an under-$10 meal.

Nell George, an employee of three-and-a-half years at the same Subway as Titus, shared insights to how compatible to the customer this deal is.

“The deal encompasses any sandwiches: six-inch, foot-long; whatever you want to do,” George said. “And if you want to get three sandwiches and get three drinks, then you can get three sandwiches free.”

The store will maintain normal hours this Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., but will serve until all the customers in the line receive their sandwiches.

Titus said all of the employees will be working to keep up with the demand and the wait for a sandwich will be about 15 minutes.

Preparations for this event began the day before. A sufficient amount of bread, cheeses and meats are prepared so that every customer may have the sandwich they desire. their sandwiches.

“Yeah, I think these deals are good,” said Aaron Larson, a freshman studying medical physics. “Take a girl out to it.”

Mill Hollow, Port of Subs and Jimmy John’s will not be celebrating National Sandwich day with any sweet deals this year. However, April 3, 2018, at Jimmy John’s is their Customer Appreciation Day, where certain sandwiches will be one dollar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Subway is the best place to come to get food because of these awesome deals,” George said.