Nationwide religious leaders want change

Religious leaders want religious issues resolved swiftly by President Trump.

Amid the many changes being wrought by President Trump within his first 100 days of office, many religious leaders want specific religious issues resolved quickly, according to Religious Clause, a blog dedicated to timely issues in religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

From famous pastors to family advocates, many religious leaders are voicing their hopes that President Trump is going to take religious freedom seriously.

“To start, religious liberty in the military needs to be addressed,” said Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C. “Over the past several years, we have witnessed chaplains being disciplined for their faith and religious speech being censored. Trump can direct that religious liberty in the military be clarified and strengthened and that appropriate training is conducted to ensure the law is followed.”

The Rev. Robert Sirico, President of the Acton Institute, stated his desire to have President Trump get rid of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

“The potential for real change in all of this is not legislative, but philosophical,” Sirico said. “A President Trump — who has made the point that private charities, not government, should be the resource of first resort — could go a long way to retrieving the American spirit of solidarity and local action on neighborly concern. The indisputable fact is that private charities have made the most profound changes in people’s lives.”

According to the White House, the Office was implemented in 2001 by President George W. Bush to allow religious charities a chance to receive federal funding to provide social services.