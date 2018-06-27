Natural disasters classes explore local disasters

Every semester, the natural disasters classes on campus take a field trip to explore and learn about some of the major disasters that have occurred right outside of Rexburg.

Students get to see and hear about the events of the 1976 Teton Dam failure, as well as drive through some of the cities that were affected by the flood.

The trip then continues through the Island Park caldera into Montana, where the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake occurred. Students saw the fault scar, that formed as a result of the earthquake, the leftover debris from the landslide and Hebgen Lake, which tilted and destroyed the highway, as well as some homes and cabins. Driving alongside the lake, there’s evidence of the old highway, where parts have been repurposed as boating docks.

The last stops of the trip include a lunch break in Yellowstone and a visit to Big Springs in Island Park.