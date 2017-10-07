Netflix price hike may leave some viewers running

Many BYU-Idaho students use the video streaming service Netflix on a daily basis. However, many may be reconsidering their viewing options for their favorite movies and TV shows after an increase in price.

According to Fortune, this price change is the first in two years since Netflix increased its price from $8.99 to $9.99.

“Netflix has increased the price on two of its three subscription tiers,” according to Fortune.

The ‘Standard’ plan has changed from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month.

Fortune informed that the ‘Premium’ plan, which allows four simultaneous streams and access to higher-resolution content, was $11.99 a month and now is $13.99 per month.

According to Fortune, “The basic plan that offers single-screen streaming remains at $7.99 per month.”

Netflix claims this cost increase is due to the need to provide more premium content for a wider audience. Netflix says it wants to develop more original content that is not available with any other provider.

“Existing subscribers will begin to receive notifications in two weeks, and will see the increase rate reflected in their next billing cycle,” according to The New York Post.