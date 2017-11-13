Netflix scam: Find out what to do

Netflix provides users the luxury of watching their favorite movies and TV shows without commercials. Scammers are using this as bait for their scams.

On Nov. 3, Netflix subscribers were notified their subscriptions were at risk of being suspended.

MailGuard informed the email was “relatively well designed” and invited the subscriber to update their billing information “to restart membership,” taking them to a fake Netflix website.

The scam targeted 110 million people who subscribe to the popular media platform. Netflix responded to the incident by stating that the security of their members’ accounts is very serious and they employ “numerous protective measures” against fraudulent activity, according to USA Today.

The company stated, “If you’re unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link.” This will help the subscriber see what the real linked web address is before they click on it.

In an earlier statement, Netflix stated, “Unfortunately, these scams are common on the internet,” mostly targeting popular brands or platforms with large user population to obtain their personal information.

“We have emails scams all the time,” said Detective Dave Stubbs, from the Rexburg Police Department. Stubbs said students on campus are prone to receive email scams that usually come through their school email talking to them about scholarships or other money offers.

Stubbs said the problem with email phishing is that most of the email scams are generated outside the country and “we don’t have a way to arrest them” once they are reported and an investigation is made.

The procedure to follow if a person receives an email that appears to be a scam is to report it to the local police department. The police department follows the investigation as far as they can until they find the culprit, Stubbs said.

If the investigation is something on a bigger scale, people can report the fraud to IC3, the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a government program that works with other authorities to investigate fraud and arrest suspects even if they are in different countries.

Stubbs said the Rexburg Police Department invests a lot of time in these fraudulent cases and advised students that “if it sounds too good to be true, it’s pretty much too good to be true.”

“It is frustrating that people would do that,” said Connor Wood, a junior studying theatre studies.

He said he is hoping Netflix can address this issue before it gets out of control.

Stubbs said students should be aware of the emails they receive.If they are not sure it is a scam, they can contact the police department before they make a decision to go forward with it.