New Agriculture Center Holds Open House

The doors of the new Agricultural Science Center will be opened, but not for long.

The ASC will be holding an open house on May 18, from 12-5 p.m.

Chairman Zeph Quirl of the Department of Animal and Food Science said this is an opportunity to “showcase what BYU-I (students) have done” with the animal and food science program. It was really the chance for BYU-I’s AFS department to teach the community about raising cattle, sheep, pigs and other animals.

Quirl has worked for BYU-I for six years now, and was a veterinarian for 33 years before he began his career at BYU-I. He grew up in this area and grew up loving animals.

Quirl said what was originally a dairy farm about five miles west from Rexburg was purchased by Rick’s College in the ‘70s.

Though there will be no petting zoo, it is an opportunity for children and youth to get up close to several different species of farm animals.

Quirl said the major remodeling of the now ASC began in 2015. Thirteen new structures were built in the two years of construction in addition to the renovation of several other buildings.

According to a press release from BYU-Idaho, Elder Neil L. Anderson dedicated the center on Feb. 14, as well as the new Science and Technology Center and Central Energy Facility.

Within the Department of Animal and Food Science, there are three major areas: animal science; food science; and nutrition.

According to the BYU-I animal science webpage, the animal science section focuses on working with animals. Students in this area learn how to raise and care for animals, animal preservation and production of food animals.

Food science is the exploration of the chemistry, biology and nutrition of food according to the BYU-I animal and food science webpage.

“The way I would define food science is really… the understanding of food from the farm to your fork,” said Scott Frewing, a food science alumni.