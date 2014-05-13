New approach to course development

BYU-Idaho’s new approach to developing courses for the history department gives faculty the opportunity to share their own interests and expertise with students.

“The new approach to developing new courses for the History Department has been simplified,” said Shawn Johansen, an instructor in the History Department. “If a professor has a specialty in a certain topic, they can create a curriculum for a course that is then submitted for approval. Faculty members are capable of creating a new course every semester if they would like.”

Johansen said although faculty can propose a new course every semester that was not the intent of this new approach. The intent was to allow faculty to develop new courses based on topics that they have the specialty and interest in.

According to the BYU-I’s website eight new courses are currently available: Hist. 316, The Crusades; Hist. 311, The Trojan War; Hist. 395, History of Religions; Hist. 331, History of South Asia; Hist. 390, Public History; Hist. 392, History of Peace; Hist. 368, American Immigration; and Hist. 330, The Far East.

“Currently all these courses are available to any student that wants to take these courses,” said David Pulsipher, another instructor in the History Department. “However, there are prerequisites required.”

Pulsipher said that prerequisites for these classes include per-division foundations English and Hist. 300.

Johansen said the addition of these courses opens more learning opportunities for students. They can now register for classes that might better pique their interest.

“Professors like this because they can then offer something they think is really needed for the university and the major,” Johansen said. “The flexibility is good.”

Pulsipher said the approval process begins when the curriculum of a new course is being developed.

“A faculty member will then propose it to the department chair,” Pulsipher said. “The University Curriculum Council then examines the course to see if it fits the mission of the university and for the major it has been proposed for, and then it is either approved or denied. Depending on the curriculum of the new course, it can take anywhere from a few weeks to months for approval.”

Although limitations for creating new courses are not clearly defined, there are some clear regulations.

“The course has to fit the mission statement of the university,” Johansen said. “The faculty member proposing the new course must also have the expertise to teach the course.”

Pulsipher said as more courses are developed and made available, the students will be able to get more from the faculty members of the History Department.