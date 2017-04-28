New bill allows students to pray during school

A new Indiana bill states that students are free to express their religious beliefs before, during and after the school day in Indiana.

House bill 1024 will allow prayer during class; additionally, religion-associated clubs and groups may be made and have access to the school’s facilities.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades told ABC 57 News that the bill’s purpose is “to allow freedom to pray, that’s the important thing.”

High schools will be able to add elective courses to their curriculum involving the study of religions of the world, according to the bill. This will apply to all public schools, including charter schools.

“It seems the bill can improve communities around the schools,” said Robert Henderson, a sophomore studying psychology.

Dress code standards will also be enforced. The bill states students may wear clothing, accessories, and jewelry that display religious messages or religious symbols.

Doing homework and classwork can have any reference to beliefs and practices without discrimination and will be judged by normal grading principles. Artwork and oral assignments are mediums of expression specifically mentioned in the bill.

If the bill passes, the Department of Education will have to create guidelines to make sure it is followed; some of the faculty believe that students will take advantage, according to ABC 57 News.