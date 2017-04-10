New BYU-Idaho President Assumes Responsibilities

Eyring has worked for the university since 2006, most recently serving as an academic vice president. His appointment followed the announcement that Clark G. Gilbert would be leaving BYU-Idaho to lead BYU Pathway Worldwide, which will administer online programs for the Church Educational System.

“This place is unchanged in its spirit, its mission, and its commitment to serving students,” Eyring said during a press conference following the announcement.

Previous to his work at BYU-I, Eyring worked as a strategy consultant at Monitor Company in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and as MBA Director at BYU in Provo.