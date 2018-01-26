New division in the HHS to protect health workers on their religious grounds

This article was written by Rudy Diaz.

Health care workers who refuse to treat patients because of religious or moral beliefs now have legal protections to express religious views without discrimination, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, announced at a ceremony on Jan. 18.

The Trump administration has created a new civil rights division in the Department of Health and Human Services aimed at protecting health-care workers and their religious views. The new division, which began work on the day of the announcement, will primarily assist doctors and nurses in preventing mandatory work that applies to procedures such as abortion, assisted suicide and sterilization.

“For too long, too many of these health-care practitioners have been bullied and discriminated against,” said Eric Hargan, the HHS acting secretary, according to the Washington Post.

The Conscience and Religious Freedom section will listen to complaints and protect the free exercise of religion while “prohibiting coercion and discrimination in health and human services.”

The establishment of the Conscience and Religious Freedom division will undo a policy created during the presidency of Barack Obama, which barred health care workers from not wanting to work with women seeking an abortion or treating transgenders, according to NPR.

“I feel like this allows people to obtain more freedom in order to exercise their right to religious freedom,” said Steven Pedersen, a junior studying mathematics education composite. “This is the assistance that people of faith needed.”

Many women and LGBT people raised concerns the new division could result in discrimination from health care providers.

“We are not fooled: The new office announced this morning is meant to make it easier for people to discriminate, not to protect people of faith,” according to The National LGBTQ Task Force. “No one should be denied care for being who they are.”

Lambda Legal, an LGBT civil rights organization, has looked into the legality of the new division.

“Lambda Legal’s analysis shows this will almost certainly result in the unconstitutional denial of medical care and cause potentially life-threatening harm, in particular to LGBTQ people and women,” according to the organization’s website.

Most of the country’s physicians have their own ethics policies regarding conscientious objections to ensure that discrimination will not be an issue regarding race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other criteria that would constitute invidious discrimination, according to the Washington Post.