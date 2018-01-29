New Idaho Bill would legalize the use of CBD oil

A new bill introduced to Idaho’s House Health & Welfare Committee would legalize the limited use of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) for medicinal purposes, according to legislature.idaho.gov.

Rep. Dorthy Moon (R-Stanley) introduced the bill on Jan. 25. The bill would allow sick individuals to use CBD oil for their illness if it is prescribed by a licensed practitioner. The individual would have to Idaho Board of Pharmacy for a CBD oil registration card.

If the individual is a minor, then parents or legal guardians could apply for the card on behalf of their children. The card would be valid for one year.

According to AP, CBD oil comes from cannabis (marijuana) but contains little or no THC, the element that makes someone high. CBD oil is used to treat seizures and other illnesses.

According to kivitv.com, in 2015 a bill that would have allowed parents to treat their epileptic children with CBD oil legally was vetoed by Gov. Butch Otter. The Health & Welfare Committee unanimously agreed to introduce the bill to the House for a full hearing.