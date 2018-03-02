New insights to the LDS Church’s finances

Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offered new insights to the Church’s finances, according to Deseret News.

While the Church does not publically share how much money its members donate annually, Bishop Caussé during the final day of “Financing Faith: The Intersection of Business and Religion” conference shared how the Church spends its money.

The Church uses its funds to translate, produce and distribute church publications and to operate five universities and colleges, 159 temples and more. In preparation for maintaining these things, the First Presidency, the Quorum of the 12 Apostles and the Presiding Bishopric meet together on the first Friday of December every year.

Deseret News reported that during the conference, Bishop Caussé said the leaders follow two main principles. The first: The cost will not exceed the predicted gain. Second: the cost will not increase year to year faster than the expected growth in revenue.

Bishop Caussé explained the church does adhere to the principles they teach their members. The leaders of the Church counsel its members to prepare temporally in case hardship should hit them. The Church as a whole does the same.

“For example, Grain silos and warehouses filled with basic emergency necessities have been established throughout North America,” Bishop Caussé said. “These invested funds can be accessed in times of hardship to ensure the ongoing, uninterrupted work of the church’s mission, programs and operations, and to meet emergency financial needs.”

The Church also invests money into stocks and bonds, agriculture, majority interests in taxable businesses, commercial, industrial and residential property. These investments are managed by a group of Church employees and outside advisers.

Bishop Caussé made it clear that when all is said and done the Church is not a financial institution or a corporation. Everything the Church does is for the people.