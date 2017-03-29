New National Security Advisor Takes New Stance on Islam and Terrorism

Newly appointed National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has come out with a differing opinion than the Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, in regards to the Islamic State group.

In a recent address to the National Security Council, General McMaster stated he believes “radical Islamic terrorism” were terrorist, not “Islamic,” according to the New York Times.

This standpoint differs greatly from President Trump and his advisors, causing hope for many staff members who have rolled over from the Obama Administration.

“There is a deep hunger for McMaster’s view in the interagency,” said William McCants, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of The ISIS Apocalypse, according to the New York Times. “The fact that he has made himself the champion of this view makes people realize they have an advocate to express dissenting opinions.”

Having served in the Marine Corps and having led ground troops in Iraq against Al Qaeda in Iraq insurgency led by Abu Musab Zarqawi, General McMaster had taken a different approach long before his new position. “It’s a problem that we know can’t be contained, right? Half the Syrian population is dead, wounded or displaced. That has affected not only countries in the region and is not only a humanitarian catastrophe, but also it is destabilizing Europe in some ways,” McMaster said, according to The Washington Times.

Regardless of how General McMaster and President Trump refer to the Islamic State group, they are united in making plans to destroy the terrorist group. “He’s made abundantly clear to everybody here he’s here to support the president,” said Michael Anton, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “He’s fully onboard with the president’s agenda, his policies,” according the The Washington Times.