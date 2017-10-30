New missionary policy strikes conversation with students

On Oct. 20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new changes to the missionary program to better improve ways to preach the gospel.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the changes include the following three areas: improve the overall missionary experience, adjust missions after the surge and use technology to help find and be found.

With the changing use of technology, tablets are being replaced with smartphones.

“I think the missionaries having phones will make the scriptures more accessible than a tablet,” said Kali Oyster, a junior studying economics. “It’s also more lightweight, so there’s more room to carry around other things.”

She was also considered with the safety aspect of the missionaries.

“I also think that having a smartphone makes the missionaries less of a target, cause everyone has a phone, and having a tablet makes the missionaries seem rich, rather than humble instruments of God,” Oyster said.

Aubrey Solomon, a freshman studying art, expressed a different point of view.

“They are kind of the same thing,” Solomon said. “But it’s easier to teach through tablet because it’s bigger and easier to show others than a phone.”

Though Solomon mentioned it’s more convenient to carry a phone, it’s .more easier with a tablet.

“I feel that is something that should be decided for individual missions,” said Lauren Flanders, a freshman studying history. “Depends on the availability of Wi-Fi, the predicted amount of distraction from them and if it would help them do their jobs easier.”

Flanders shared an example of her missionary friend who demonstrated how technology has been used in her area.

“A friend of mine served on Temple Square, and she used tablets, but her mission was also half based on internet and phone call teachings,” Flanders said. “That helped her with what she needed to get (the Lord’s) work done.”

The number of missions using mobile devices is being increased from 87 to 162, according to Mormon Newsroom, the internet helps those asking life’s most important questions find the Church.