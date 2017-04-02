New Relief Society general presidency announced

During the Saturday Afternoon session of general conference, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new Relief Society general presidency.

Jean B. Bingham, Sharon Eubank and Reyna I. Aburto have been called to lead the Relief Society for the Church.

“Under the direction of the First Presidency, the Relief Society presidency oversees the activities of all Mormon women ages 18 and over,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “These leaders travel frequently to help guide and support the women of the Church.”

The Relief Society for the Church is one of the largest women’s organizations worldwide with over 7 million members.

“Sister Jean B. Bingham was named as the new Relief Society general president after serving for one year in the Primary general presidency, an unprecedented move for a woman leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” according to Desert News.