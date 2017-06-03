New Rexburg facility first in the US

The Rexburg Wastewater Department recently added a new facility to their plant that will begin operation in a few weeks, said Keith Davidson, Rexburg’s Public Works Director.

“It’s the first of its kind in the U.S.,” said Jared Gunderson, the foreman of Rexburg’s Wastewater Treatment Department.

The new method uses pasteurization. Gunderson said the wastewater facility currently transports all solids to a landfill, but the pasteurization process will heat up the solids to dry them out and remove bacteria. Pasteurization makes Class A sludge, which can be used as fertilizer.

“People don’t realize how tough (dental) floss is,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson said he once had to burn off strands of floss that had wound around a cog at a treatment plant because he could not cut the floss off with scissors.

It is surprising what will fit down a toilet or sink. For example, Gunderson said he has come across blankets in the wastewater system.

“There are only two things that should go down the toilet,” Gunderson said.

Blankets and floss are neither of those things.

The Rexburg water treatment plant is on the outskirts of town, right next to a nature park.

Gunderson said people come and play at the park and do not realize they are next to a wastewater plant.

This is notable, considering on the other side of the plant from the park are a few fields spread with dried-out solids taken from the wastewater. That being said, the facility hardly smells.

Gunderson said the wastewater plant takes in about 3.5 million gallons of wastewater per day. Their full capacity is 5.4 million gallons.

When BYU-Idaho is out of session, the facility’s intake can drop by half.

The new facility has three huge tanks to hold the solids from the wastewater. Gunderson compared the new facility to a beer brewery.

Gunderson said people will be able to come and use this pasteurized sludge for manure. Realistically, this will not happen until late fall or early spring of next year.

He said using human waste as fertilizer is safe once it has been pasteurized into Class A sludge.

“Raw waste is, of course, nasty stuff until all the dangerous bacteria have been killed off, either by heat or anaerobic digestion,” according to a 2013 article from NPR.

About 50 percent of human waste, or biosolids, are returned to farmlands, according to the NPR article.

Gunderson said that this process will make the water they release into Idaho’s rivers cleaner, and is environmentally friendly.

“Treated wastewater is discharged to the South Fork of the Teton River at a point just upstream of the Highway 20 river bridge,” according to the Rexburg Wastewater Department’s website.

“(The new system) cost around $6-7 million,” Davidson said.

The system was paid for with taxpayer dollars. The wastewater department is funded through utility bills collected from consumers, called enterprise funds. The city does well with the budget, Gunderson said.

Gunderson said the facility plans to use methane “made from micro-organism farts” to power the facility.