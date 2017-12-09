New testing center strategies and technologies promise to cut lines for finals week

A line during the finals week of Fall semester 2016 streched out all the way from the testing center up to the Manwaring Center’s skybridge. Some students said they waited for nearly three hours to get inside and take their tests.

Seth Deming, the director of the testing center, said there will not be any big lines this year. He said the testing center staff has implemented new methods and strategies to help students and faculty have a smoother finals week.

Deming said the changes have had positive outcomes in the previous two semesters. Last semester the longest line was seven minutes, and the semester before that was 30 minutes.

“We’ve made some substantial changes,” Deming said. “Last fall was the craziest finals week that we’ve ever had. The early practice was that we never scheduled finals for faculty members. Right now, we ask faculty members to open tests earlier. We also schedule finals in a way so they could be spread out to accommodate the number of students we have.”

Other changes include requiring faculty members not to close their class’ finals early and proctoring tests online.

Deming said the new system, called Proctorium, allows testing center staff members to proctor exams students can take at home on their computer and at their convenience. The system records everything a student does, making such tests more secure than in the testing center.

“There is about a dozen online courses that are using the system, and we have couple on campus that are trying out this semester with remarkable success,” Deming said.” Our hope is that we will be able to transition most of the computer tests to that. Hopefully within the next year from now there will be no lines. Period. Zero. We will be able to handle everything without difficulty.”

The courses which are using proctor exams include accounting 201, Bio 264, Comm 150, HS 270 and Psych 201. Next year testing center plans to transfer all computer and bubble sheet tests in the testing center to Proctorium system.