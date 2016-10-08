Nine things to know about Stephanie Nielson

Stephanie Nielson is a New York Times bestselling author and will be speaking at Tuesday’s devotional. Here are nine things you should know before you attend:

She was born and raised in Provo, Utah. She is widely known for her blog nieniedialogues.com. She started her blog in 2004 when her family moved from Utah to New Jersey. She started her blog to keep her family members in the west informed about her life back east. She and her family later moved from New Jersey to Arizona. She and her husband were involved in an airplane crash in 2008, which 80 percent of her body sustained third and fourth degree burns. She is a The New York Times bestseller for “Heaven is Here,” an inspiring memoir of hope, triumph and everyday joy. She has five children: Claire, Jane, Oliver, Nicholas and Charlotte. She is the founder of a public charity called “Beauty Rises.”