Nine things to know about Stephanie Nielson

Stephanie Nielson is a New York Times bestselling author and will be speaking at Tuesday’s devotional. Here are nine things you should know before you attend:
- She was born and raised in Provo, Utah.
- She is widely known for her blog nieniedialogues.com.
- She started her blog in 2004 when her family moved from Utah to New Jersey.
- She started her blog to keep her family members in the west informed about her life back east.
- She and her family later moved from New Jersey to Arizona.
- She and her husband were involved in an airplane crash in 2008, which 80 percent of her body sustained third and fourth degree burns.
- She is a The New York Times bestseller for “Heaven is Here,” an inspiring memoir of hope, triumph and everyday joy.
- She has five children: Claire, Jane, Oliver, Nicholas and Charlotte.
- She is the founder of a public charity called “Beauty Rises.”
