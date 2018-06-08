Working for a total of 43 years as a superintendent at Yellowstone National Park, Daniel Wenk is being forced to retire early.

According to NPR instead of accepting a new position in Washington, D.C. Wenk had originally decided to retire in March 2019. Even though he made this decision, the National Park Service Acting Director P. Daniel Smith gave Wenk two different options, take the new position or retire.

“I’m feeling like I devoted 43 years of my life, I think I have a record of achievement with the National Park Service that at the end of the day doesn’t matter and that I’m no longer wanted at Yellowstone National Park,” Wenk told Yellowstone Public Radio.