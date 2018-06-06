Nonprofit water park is splashing its way to Rexburg

For Herb Mason, founder of Rexburg Play — an indoor water park, building Rexburg comes first.

For three years, Mason and his team have worked to ensure that Rexburg has a new attraction to capture both travelers and residents of Eastern Idaho. During that time, Mason and his team have been seeking funds for their $7.5 million project, Rexburg Play.

When the idea of Rexburg Play was first pitched to locals, Mason and his team presented this venture as a business but decided to restructure Rexburg Play as a nonprofit organization.

“We believe by pulling together as a community in both private support, tax-deductible donations, grants and generous loans, that this can be a reality,” Mason said. Mason believes Rexburg Play relies on hope, and those who have both the hope and vision for Rexburg Play will come forward as donors.

According to nonprofitinformation.com, factors such as how money flows and how the organization is run distinguish nonprofits from other organizations.

In a nonprofit organization, the organization receives its funds from grants, donors, local businesses and individuals who pull together to help fund the organization.

Because the organization is a nonprofit, the funds it receives are tax exempt. Unlike a business, a nonprofit organization is run by a board of directors who oversee the development of the organization.

Rexburg Play hopes to give back by partnering with local schools in the Rexburg area and allowing their facility to be open to schools who hope to add swimming to their curriculum.

Mason said that local schools do not have any opportunities to teach and promote water safety in their curriculum. Mason hopes having a year-round indoor water park will help local schools teach their students water safety.

“Currently, all of the schools in this area have no feasible options to include

swimming into their education,” Mason said. “We will change this, in partnering with them to add this into their schedule to enrich the physical lives of all of the children in this part of the state.”