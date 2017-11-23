North Korea added to U.S. list of “State Sponsors of Terrorism”

Nov. 21, President Donald Trump declared North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“It should have happened a long time ago; it should’ve happened years ago,” Trump said in a cabinet meeting Nov. 21.

According to the U.S. Department of State website, a country is deemed a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” after they have previously and repeatedly provided support to international acts of terrorism.

Trump said during a press conference that for North Korea, some of these acts of international terrorism that deemed them worthy of this title included the “assassination on foreign soil.”

According to BBC, Trump said that when a country is created as the State Of Sponsor, restrictions of United States foreign assistance are placed on that country. The “highest levels of sanctions” will be put into place over the next two weeks from the Secretary of State.

There are three other countries that have been titled “State Sponsors of Terrorism” for the United States. These are Iran, Sudan and Syria.