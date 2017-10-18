North Korea vs. U.S.: Is it a call to listen?

This video was produced by Cynthia Cruz

North Korea has been in the spotlight lately and the world is reacting, including BYU-Idaho.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “quietly attempting … to better understand the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration,” according to CNN.

The interaction between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has been a social media struggle of bold public-name calling and threats.

“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N.,” Trump tweeted recently. “If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, They won’t be around much longer!”

This tweet brought a lot of attention from Ri Yong-ho, North Korean foreign minister, “accused President Donald Trump of declaring war” on North Korea, according to the New York Times.

“The United States and North Korea are both nuclear powers … given the sharp rhetoric between the leaders of the two countries, devastating nuclear exchanges are not impossible,” said David Campbell, a professor in the Political Science Department. “This unrestrained war of words has escalated an already difficult situation.”

Campbell said this situation of battling superpowers over Twitter has brought this “war of words” into a new light and dangerous waters.

Ri Yong-ho made a statement indicating that North Korea will proceed with more aggressive methods towards the U.S. If they cross the line of defense for North Korea. This suggests that shooting down United States strategic bombers is not out of the question if it is to protect their country.

The threats and malicious counterattacks going on between Trump and Kim Jong-un are affecting more than the social media spectrum.

“It makes me disappointed and also worried about possibilities of having war … because of the present tension between North Korea and America,” said Hyun Cho, an international student from South Korea and a sophomore studying graphic design.

Cho said she believes there could be a way to improve their conversations if both were more willing to understand and accept each other.

The United States has stated that they are talking with North Korea and trying to “lower the temperature of the threats being exchanged,” according to the New York Times.

According to the Washington Post, Cho is not the only one that would like better communication between Trump and Kim Jong-un. China, Japan and South Korea are among the countries affected by the threats. They are working with the United States to bring less threats from North Korea.

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, told CNN, it is unknown when the threats will come to an end and if the United States will even be successful in attaining a proper negotiation with North Korea, but the U.S. will not give up.