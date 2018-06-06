NorthPoint gets new owners

Northpoint apartmets, a single student housing for men and women studying at BYU-Idaho, has been sold to Rexburg Apartments LLC, on Wednesday, June 6.

The previous owner, Frank VanderSloot, sold the complex for an undisclosed amount, reported East Idaho News.

VanderSloot told East Idaho News,“I’m confident the new owners will continue to manage this first-class apartment complex in a professional manner and in harmony with the good reputation that NorthPoint has earned with its residents over the years.”

The complex was completed in 2014 and is located near the BYU-I campus. The apartment complex is also near various fast-food restaurants that include places like Papa John’s Pizza, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, Port of Subs and Cocoa Bean Cupcake Cafe.

The company in charge of the NorthPoint apartment complex is Redstone Residential, operated from Utah.

According to the Redstone Residential website, the company believes in values like trust, authenticity, change and excellence to provide the best quality experience for their employees, partners and residents.

Kaitlyn Austin, a junior studying English, said she has liked her experience at NorthPoint.

“The apartments were always nice,” Austin said, ” If they keep the same on-site people, it could go smoothly.”

Redstone Residential CEO Grant Collard said to East Idaho News he will maintain the same high standard the previous owner had for the complex and the same management personnel will remain on-site.