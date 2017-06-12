Rexburg: safest city?

Jerry Merrill, the mayor of Rexburg, said he is not sure what criteria the surveys used to rank the cities, but he liked the organizations that ranked Rexburg number one in safety.

“I feel fortunate that we live in such a safe place,” Merrill said. “People are attracted to Rexburg because of the safety they feel and the family-friendly feeling that we are cultivating. Kudos to our police and sheriff’s offices for working hard to protect our community. We also appreciate the citizens of Rexburg for just being good, law-abiding people. That is a great help in having a very safe community.”

NeighborhoodScout, a real estate advising organization, went as far as naming the safest neighborhoods in Rexburg. They found Parkinson, City Center and BYU-Idaho off of South Second East to be the safest neighborhoods. Kristina Colt, a freshman majoring in general studies, lives in one of these areas.

“Everyone is pretty genuine for the most part and won’t go out of their way to cause harm,” Colt said. “It’s definitely safer than a lot of areas around us, and I think that’s mainly because of BYU-I’s campus and the spirit we have here.”

Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department said he is proud of Rexburg’s safety. He said the department is well-prepared to ensure that safety. Randy Lewis also said it is not just the police ensuring the city’s safety; the residents also play a large role in maintaining the peace.

“The community is a one-of-a-kind place,” Randy Lewis said. “People have a lot of integrity around here, and they respect the community. Students up at (BYU-I) are wonderful. The last few years they’ve been really good. Where else can you go where a student finds a $100 bill on the side of the street and come turn it in? You don’t see that very often.”

AreaVibes, a real estate advising organization, released an annual crime report of Rexburg and compared it to Idaho and national crime rates. They reported Rexburg had over 150 reported cases of theft, 20 reported cases of burglary and 181 cases of property crime. These reports are a large reminder of why it is important to lock all doors. Many people forget that although Rexburg is safe, crime still happens.

NeighborhoodScout and AreaVibes both reported Rexburg’s annual crime about 75 percent lower than the national average, differing from LendEDU’s study.