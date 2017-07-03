On this day in history

On July 3, 1890 Idaho became the 43rd state to join the Unites States.

According to history.com, Idaho was not explored until the summer of 1805 when Lewis and Clark were searching for a route over the Rocky Mountains to the Columbia River. Lewis and Clark were assisted through Idaho with the help from Shoshone Indians.

This exploration by Lewis and Clark, according to history.com, made Idaho the last of the 50 states to be explored by American explorers.

Large settlements weren’t an issue in Idaho’s beginnings, but when word of a major gold strike came forth in 1860, many miners flooded the state.