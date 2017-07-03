On this day in history

On July 3, 1890 Idaho became the 43rd state to join the Unites States.
According to history.com, Idaho was not explored until the summer of 1805 when Lewis and Clark were searching for a route over the Rocky Mountains to the Columbia River. Lewis and Clark were assisted through Idaho with the help from Shoshone Indians.
This exploration by Lewis and Clark, according to history.com, made Idaho the last of the 50 states to be explored by American explorers.
Large settlements weren’t an issue in Idaho’s beginnings, but when word of a major gold strike came forth in 1860, many miners flooded the state.
The next spike in population for Idaho came in 1880 when Mormon settlers were looking to find new colonies, according to history.com.
With the new Mormon increase in Idaho the state became divided, according to history.com, with a Mormon dominated south and an anti-Mormon north.
The push for Idaho to become a state began in 1888. The next year, “the Idaho territorial legislature approved a strongly anti-Mormon constitution,” which the U.S. Congress then approved in 1890 on July 3, and Idaho became a state.
Since the states start up, Idaho’s population has reached 1.655 million in 2015 and produces more potatoes and trout than any other state in the nation, according to history.com.
Happy Birthday, Idaho.
