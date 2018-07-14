Once upon a stage

Students from the Professional Presentations classes will speak at Best of TED on July 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Manwaring Center Little Theater.

Spencer Haacke, a communication professor, will organize the event.

Craig Van Wagenen, student director at the Presentation Practice Center, said the students participating are in Eric Embree and Haacke’s Professional Presentations classes.

A BYU-I version of TED talks, a media organization that stands for technology, entertainment and design, seeks to spread ideas to BYU-I students.

“It was an idea of an event that gave people a place to be able to share their thoughts with their peers,” said Reagan O’Reilly, outreach committee chair of the Presentation Practice Center.

The Professional Presentation class allows students to give a TED talk as their final for the semester. Students in the class also take charge of the event, but this time the PPC had the opportunity to help.

“It helped me a lot to gain confidence up in the stage,” said Michael Baca Soto, a senior studying communication and former student of Haacke’s class. “Doing a presentation is one thing but going up a stage is a totally different experience.”

Although Baca did not participate in the Best of TED, he said the PPC helped him deliver his presentation in the best way possible, which O’Reilly said is the goal of the event.

“The Best of TED acts as an event where people can come and listen to ideas, thoughts and opinions from the people around them in a way that is respectful,” O’Reilly said.

According to the PPC website, the center is designed to help students and faculty develop, practice and polish their presentations and help them gain confidence when the actual presentation day arrives.

“Some students have considered giving their talk at Best of TED one of their most rewarding and entertaining accomplishments,” said Richard Sant, a PPC video crew member.

Sant and O’Reilly said the students that participate are voted by their classmates as the best TED speakers in the class and are students who have gone above and beyond with their presentation.

“We want to celebrate not only the professionalism of the students who prepared amazing talks but also celebrate the act of spreading cool ideas by giving a speech that can change people’s lives,” Sant said.

The Best of TED puts a student on a stage to spread their ideas that may one day go around the world, but are now said once upon a stage, here at BYU-I.