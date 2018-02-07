BYU-Pathway Worldwide celebrates one-year anniversary

One year ago, Feb. 7, 2017, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

Former President of BYU-Idaho, Clark G. Gilbert oversees the operation of BYU-Pathway Worldwide in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The main program of BYU-Pathway Worldwide is PathwayConnect, its roots started at BYU-I in 2009 as the Pathway Program. Pathway provided students across the globe the chance to an affordable online education.

PathwayConnect continues this legacy of learning established by the Church.

“Our focus on education isn’t rooted in a cultural norm, the hope for financial security, or even a desire for intellectual edification,” President Gilbert said in his inauguration address. “To disciples of Christ, education is part of the path to conversion and the resultant call to reach for our divine potential.”

Rudy Ravelin is just one of thousands who has participated and graduated the Pathway Program.

“Pathway is more than a blessing,” Ravelin said. “It is a dream come true. I remember when I finished my mission I didn’t know where to go and what to do. My leaders told me to go to the Pathway and I did it.”

Ravelin is now in his sixth semester as an online student of BYU-I studying computer information technology. Pathway has provided Ravelin the chance to gain a university education while being in his home country Haiti.

In its first fall semester, PathwayConnect served 15,053 students from 76 countries.